GO ART! to get $3,000 in competitive historic preservation grant program

ALBANY — The New York State Council on the Arts together with the Preservation League of New York State and the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area announce the recipients of the seventh year of grant funding through the Technical Assistance Grant (TAG) program today.

In Genesee County, Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council -- GO ART! will receive $3,000.

“At its October 2018 meeting, the Technical Assistance Grant penal awarded $55,068 to 19 projects in 17 counties,” said Jay DiLorenzo, president of the Preservation League. “As always, the competition for these funds was intense. We are delighted to help advance the preservation efforts of these organizations with timely funding from the Technical Assistance Grant (TAG) program.”

The Technical Assistance Grant (TAG) program, a competitive historic preservation grant program, was established in 2012 as a partnership between the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Preservation League of New York State.

Additional support for this program in 2018 has been provided by the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area. The Technical Assistance Grant program enables the Preservation League to support arts centers, historic sites, music halls, theaters, libraries, and other cultural not-for-profit or municipal entities that steward historic buildings in every one of New York’s 62 counties.

With the announcement of the 2018 awards, support provided by TAG since its launch in 2012 totals $332,465. These grants have directly advanced the preservation of 118 historic buildings in 44 counties across New York State.

The Technical Assistance Grant (TAG) program is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Preservation League of New York State. The Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area has provided additional support for projects occurring in the National Heritage Area.

For more information about the Technical Assistance Grant (TAG) program, please call (518) 462-5658, ext. 10, or visit League’s website at www.preservenys.org.