GO ART's 41st Annual Picnic in the Park on Fourth of July is just around the corner

The Original Red Osier Restaurant presents GO ART!'s 41st Annual Picnic in the Park on July 4th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Park in Batavia.

Event kicks off with a Kiddie Parade. Decorating of bikes begins at 10:30. The parade takes off down Ellicott Avenue hill at 11 o'clock.

Food vendors include Red Osier, Abbott's Ice Cream, Kernel Cravin’ Kettle Corn, Lonsberry Concessions, and Over the Border!

Musical performances by Batavia Concert Band, Byrne Brothers Irish Band, and Grizzwoode.

Don't miss old-time family activities between acts, such as onion eating, sack races, tug o' war and a kids’ hula hoop contest.

Explore Arts Tent with kids’ art activities, face painting and short plays are presented in Artisan Alley. Escape Room holding a scavenger hunt.

More than 20 arts and crafts vendors on North Street and nonprofits in the lower park!

Uncle Sam wants you! at GO ART’s 41st Annual Picnic in the Park.

Centennial Park is located at 151 State St. in the city.