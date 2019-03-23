GO ART!'s Spring Fling is April 27 and the theme is the fantabulous '50s

GO ART! will host its Spring Fling from 7 to 10 p.m. on Satruday, April 27.

This will be a 1950s themed evening of music and appetizers with a cash bar. The Genean Awards will be presented that evening.

Tickets are $20 per person for non-members and $15 per person for members.

Tickets can be purchased at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia or by calling 585-343-9313.