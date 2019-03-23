Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 23, 2019 - 3:04pm

GO ART!'s Spring Fling is April 27 and the theme is the fantabulous '50s

posted by Billie Owens in spring fling, GO ART!, fundraiser, Genean Awards, news.
GO ART! will host its Spring Fling from 7 to 10 p.m. on Satruday, April 27.
 
This will be a 1950s themed evening of music and appetizers with a cash bar. The Genean Awards will be presented that evening.
 
Tickets are $20 per person for non-members and $15 per person for members.
 
Tickets can be purchased at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia or by calling 585-343-9313.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button