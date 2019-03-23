March 23, 2019 - 3:04pm
GO ART!'s Spring Fling is April 27 and the theme is the fantabulous '50s
posted by Billie Owens in spring fling, GO ART!, fundraiser, Genean Awards, news.
GO ART! will host its Spring Fling from 7 to 10 p.m. on Satruday, April 27.
This will be a 1950s themed evening of music and appetizers with a cash bar. The Genean Awards will be presented that evening.
Tickets are $20 per person for non-members and $15 per person for members.
Tickets can be purchased at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St., Batavia or by calling 585-343-9313.
