Graffiti gripe about roads spray-painted on wall at Lambert Park

Graffiti at Lambert Park, located at 100 Verona Ave. on the north end of the city, was reported this morning.

Besides this and one confirmed at Farrall Park on Otis Street on the Southside, we are not aware of other instances of graffiti being reported recently.

UPDATE 11:25 a.m. (By Howard): Batavia City Council President and retired City of Batavia Police Lt. Eugene Jankowski Jr. reacts to the discoveries -- "I'm very disappointed that someone took it upon themselves to destroy our beautiful parks with that graffiti. It's very, very terrible to see that happen. ... It's going to take public input. Hopefully somebody saw something and then maybe can provide some information to police and help them resolve it. I haven't talked to anyone on city staff about it yet -- hopefully there's a way to clean that up and get it back to the condition it was prior to the damage done to it."

Photo by Howard Owens.