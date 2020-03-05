Grand Jury: man indicted for Alexander burglary, grand larceny and petit larceny

Gary W. Hensley is indicted for the crime of burglary in the second degree, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 7, Hensley knowingly entered, or remained unlawfully, in a building in the 4000 block of Gilhooly Road in Alexander with the intention of committing a crime. In count two, Hensley is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, for allegedly stealing property consisting of one or more firearms, rifles or shotguns -- in this case a Charter Arms revolver. In count three, Hensley is charged with petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing property of the victim: a wooden jewelry box, loose change, a flashlight, a silver bracelet, a large commemorative penny, bedding and a Snapple box with miscellaneous property inside.