March 5, 2020 - 12:50pm

Grand Jury: man indicted for Alexander burglary, grand larceny and petit larceny

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, notify, alexander.

Gary W. Hensley is indicted for the crime of burglary in the second degree, a Class C violent felony. It is alleged that on Sept. 7, Hensley knowingly entered, or remained unlawfully, in a building in the 4000 block of Gilhooly Road in Alexander with the intention of committing a crime. In count two, Hensley is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, for allegedly stealing property consisting of one or more firearms, rifles or shotguns -- in this case a Charter Arms revolver. In count three, Hensley is charged with petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing property of the victim: a wooden jewelry box, loose change, a flashlight, a silver bracelet, a large commemorative penny, bedding and a Snapple box with miscellaneous property inside.

