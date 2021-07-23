Grass fire knocked down in Stafford

A grass field fire covering about an acre erupted at about 11:37 a.m. in Stafford at Sweetland and Roanoke roads. It was moving toward a house.

Stafford Fire Command called for mutual aid from Le Roy, which was just wrapping up a response to a vent fire at a business and an accident in front of Le Roy's Tops. Byron also responded.

The fire was knocked down but then hot spots flared up and had to be snuffed out.

A farmer helped by plowing a furrow around the blaze to help contain it.

Stafford and Byron went back in service at 12:56 p.m.

Photos by Glenn Adams.