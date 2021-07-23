Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 23, 2021 - 12:41pm

Grass fire knocked down in Stafford

posted by Billie Owens in fire, Stafford, news.

field_fire_7-23-21_1_of_6.jpg

A grass field fire covering about an acre erupted at about 11:37 a.m. in Stafford at Sweetland and Roanoke roads. It was moving toward a house.

Stafford Fire Command called for mutual aid from Le Roy, which was just wrapping up a response to a vent fire at a business and an accident in front of Le Roy's Tops. Byron also responded.

The fire was knocked down but then hot spots flared up and had to be snuffed out. 

A farmer helped by plowing a furrow around the blaze to help contain it.

Stafford and Byron went back in service at 12:56 p.m.

Photos by Glenn Adams.

field_fire_7-23-21_2_of_6.jpg

field_fire_7-23-21_3_of_6.jpg

field_fire_7-23-21_4_of_6.jpg

field_fire_7-23-21_6_of_6.jpg

Comments

Calendar

July 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button