April 6, 2021 - 2:18pm
Grass fire near a house on the reservation is out of control
posted by Billie Owens in news, scanner, open burn ban, Tonawanda Indian Reservation.
A controlled burn of grass is now out of control and about 100 feet from a residence at 555 Council House Road on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation. The dispatcher notes that this is against the open burn ban. It is in effect until mid-May.
Alabama Fire Department is responding and a tanker is requested from Shelby. Command asks that a Department of Environmental Conservation agent be contacted about the grass fire and the closest one available is in Avon.
UPDATE 2:49 p.m.: Command reports fire is under control.
