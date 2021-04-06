Grass fire near a house on the reservation is out of control

A controlled burn of grass is now out of control and about 100 feet from a residence at 555 Council House Road on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation. The dispatcher notes that this is against the open burn ban. It is in effect until mid-May.

Alabama Fire Department is responding and a tanker is requested from Shelby. Command asks that a Department of Environmental Conservation agent be contacted about the grass fire and the closest one available is in Avon.

UPDATE 2:49 p.m.: Command reports fire is under control.