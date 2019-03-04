GV Educational Partnership graduates 23 students from School of Practical Nursing

Above, LPN Valedictorian 2019: Heidi Mix, director of Regional Medical Programs (left) with Class Valedictorian Jenna Staheli.

Submitted photos and press release:

The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership recently celebrated the graduation of 23 students from its School of Practical Nursing program. Of these 23 students, 18 students graduated with high honors, a 90 percent or above.

Students took part in this 12-month, 1,200-clock-hour program that is certified by the New York State Education Department. It is designed to prepare graduates for the NCLEX-PN Examination for licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

This course is offered in three different sites located in Batavia, Rochester Tech Park in Gates, and Mount Morris.

“As a nurse, you can truly make a difference in someone’s life; you could help save a life or help bring a new one into the world," said Heidi Mix, regional director of medical programs. "You can care for patients as they recover, and assist families through some of the most difficult times in their lives.

"A career in healthcare truly is rewarding. The need for nurses grows every day. Our School of Nursing Programs have a 100-percent placement rate.”

For more information about this program, contact the Adult Education/School of Practical Nursing at (585) 344-7788.

Below, LPN Perfect Attendance 2019: Heidi Mix, director of Regional Medical Programs, (left) congratulates LPN graduates Jenna Staheli, Amanda Booth and Denise Bagwell, for earning perfect attendance.

About the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership:

It offers a broad scope of adult education programs including a School of Practical Nursing and a Certified Nursing Assistant program, vocational training as well as classes for those seeking to broaden their skill sets. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York state.