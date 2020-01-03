GVEP Nursing Program receives state reaccreditation after standard five-year audit

Press release:

The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership’s Practical Nursing Program recently had a reaccreditation of programs by the New York State Office of Professions Division of Professional Education Program Review.

These audits occur approximately every five years and include a thorough review of curriculum, clinical sites, staff qualifications, as well as student and instructor files.

The New York State Office of Professions oversees the licensing and regulation of more than 50 professions and is guided by the New York State Board of Regents.

According to its website, “The registration of a program means that it has met the Department's standards for accreditation as provided in the Rules of the Board of Regents and the Regulations of the Commissioner of Education.”

Heidi Mix is the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership’s coordinator of Regional Medical Programs. She oversees both Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Programs.

Audit Crucial to Continuing Success

Mix explained the extent of the audit: “This reaccreditation is crucial to the success of this program. If you do not have this approval, then you are not permitted to offer this program. We just received official notification that we received our reaccreditation. In our debriefing, the auditors praised the work that is being done in our nursing programs.

"We are moving in the right direction with our curriculum, and the use of Google classroom, an educational blackboard system, which allows students access to content at any time and it also is a great communications tool for students and instructors.”

This three-day review was completed by state auditors who visited classroom sites, met with students, staff, and administrators. Auditors reviewed instructors’ credentials and evaluations, as well as student files including admissions and graduation processes, board passing and job placement rates.

“The auditors were also impressed with the number of clinical sites that we provide," Mix said. "Clinical experiences provide opportunities for students and potential employers to work together. We have 23 sites and this includes large and small acute-care facilities, and nursing homes throughout the Rochester region as well as Genesee and Livingston counties."

The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership School of Practical Nursing has been in existence since 1994. It is a 1,200-clock-hour program, certified by the New York State Education Department, and is designed to prepare graduates for the NCLEX-PN Examination for licensure as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Chromebook and Online Learning Augment Classroom Instruction

Every student who enrolls in the Licensed Practical Nursing Program receives a Chromebook computer as part of their tuition fees. This computer becomes the property of the student and it is used for many purposes.

“Students have access to many electronic books and databases such as online lessons/modules and interactive activities that augment classroom curriculum and enhance the educational experience,” Mix said. “Each student can create their own dashboard and monitor their progress.”

Course curriculum includes a broad scope of topics including foundations of nursing, human growth and development, obstetrical and pediatric nursing, human anatomy and physiology, pharmacology and more.

The CNA Program is also offered at the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. This course is no less than a 150-clock-hour program, approved by the New York State Education Department, and designed to prepare graduates for immediate employment following successful mastery of the post-program certification testing.

The LPN Program is offered at three different sites: Batavia, Rochester Tech Park in Gates, and Mount Morris. The CNA Program is offered at two different locations, Mount Morris and Batavia.

For more information or any questions, please contact 585-344-7788.

About the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership

It offers a broad scope of adult education programs including a School of Practical Nursing and a Certified Nursing Assistant program, vocational training, as well as classes for those seeking to broaden their skill sets. The Genesee Valley Educational Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component New York school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties.