Harlem Wizards Basketball Team will perform at O-A Elementary School Thursday night

From Oakfield-Alabama Elementary School

The Oakfield-Alabama Elementary Student Council, in conjunction with the Genesee Community College Baseball Team, are excited to welcome the Harlem Wizards Basketball Team to Oakfield-Alabama Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 28.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 7 o'clock. The school is located at 7001 Lewiston Road, Oakfield.

This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased online until Feb. 27 here or at the door, if available, on the day of the event only.

Tickets at the door the day of the game, if available, will be sold for $10 for students and $12 for adults.

It's best to purchase your tickets in advance. An online processing fee of $1.25 per ticket will be added to your final total for online tickets. The online box office for this event closes at 11:59 p.m. the night prior to the game.

If you purchase tickets online, you will receive your ticket via email. You MUSTprint the ticket(s) and bring them to the event. Your ticket will be scanned for entry.

We hope to see you at this exciting, family-friendly event! "Tricks, hoops & ally oops!"