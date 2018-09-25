Hawley again named one of Albany's most pro-business legislators

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced today that he has received an 88 percent rating from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and a 91 percent from The Business Council of New York State Inc. based on a number of key votes during this year’s legislative session.

Hawley’s rating puts him in an elite tier of pro-small business Assembly Members compared to many lawmakers from New York City who received failing grades. Votes on various topics pertaining to business were evaluated including taxes, regulations, compensation and labor issues.

“As a small-business owner and operator for much of my life, I know firsthand how important it is to cultivate an environment where entrepreneurs are cherished and jobs are created without costly tax incentives,” Hawley said.

“New York has far too long been known as anti-business, and that reputation has forced too many of our small businesses and larger companies to leave the state, costing us revenue, jobs and stalling economic growth. I am honored to be considered one of the state’s top pro-business legislators once again and look forward to making New York truly open for business."