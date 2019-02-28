Hawley, Assembly GOP introduce budget priorities package aimed at helping all New Yorkers
Press release:
Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia), along with his Assembly Minority colleagues, is introducing the “Budget Blueprint for a Better NY,” a tax relief and funding package that will provide aid to students, homeowners, infrastructure needs, direct care workers, local governments and middle-class families.
The enacted state budget is due April 1.
“I believe in a New York that focuses on middle-class taxpayers, students struggling to afford college, repairing our unsafe roads and bridges and giving direct care workers a living wage – not fringe political issues coming out of New York City,” Hawley said.
“We have a serious exodus problem in this state of people and businesses and we should be putting every resource into making our state a place people want live and work, rather than grow up and move from.
"This is a comprehensive list of bipartisan priorities, and I am hopeful legislative leaders and Governor Cuomo will join us in making these part of the enacted budget.”
Assembly GOP ‘Budget Blueprint for a Better NY’
- Make the 2 Percent Property Tax Cap Permanent
- Provide a Living Wage For Direct Care Workers
- Keep the Middle Class Tax Cuts on Track
- Increase Funding for CHIPS
- Increase Library Aid
- Provide Unfunded Mandate Relief
- Give Help to Small Businesses
- Improve the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) & offer Student Loan Relief
- Call for a Hearing on Prison Closure Proposals
- Keep AIM Funding Levels & Processes Intact
Assemblyman Hawley represents the 139th District, which consists of Genesee and Orleans counties and parts of Monroe County. For more information, please visit Assemblyman Hawley’s Official Website.
#2-Provide a living wage for direct care workers.
What does he think a living wage would be and who would pay for it?
Recent comments