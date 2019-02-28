Local Matters

February 28, 2019 - 2:45pm

Hawley, Assembly GOP introduce budget priorities package aimed at helping all New Yorkers

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, news.

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia), along with his Assembly Minority colleagues, is introducing the “Budget Blueprint for a Better NY,” a tax relief and funding package that will provide aid to students, homeowners, infrastructure needs, direct care workers, local governments and middle-class families.

The enacted state budget is due April 1.

“I believe in a New York that focuses on middle-class taxpayers, students struggling to afford college, repairing our unsafe roads and bridges and giving direct care workers a living wage – not fringe political issues coming out of New York City,” Hawley said.

“We have a serious exodus problem in this state of people and businesses and we should be putting every resource into making our state a place people want live and work, rather than grow up and move from.

"This is a comprehensive list of bipartisan priorities, and I am hopeful legislative leaders and Governor Cuomo will join us in making these part of the enacted budget.”

Assembly GOP ‘Budget Blueprint for a Better NY’

  •          Make the 2 Percent Property Tax Cap Permanent
  •          Provide a Living Wage For Direct Care Workers
  •          Keep the Middle Class Tax Cuts on Track
  •          Increase Funding for CHIPS
  •          Increase Library Aid
  •          Provide Unfunded Mandate Relief
  •          Give Help to Small Businesses
  •          Improve the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) & offer Student Loan Relief
  •          Call for a Hearing on Prison Closure Proposals
  •          Keep AIM Funding Levels & Processes Intact

Assemblyman Hawley represents the 139th District, which consists of Genesee and Orleans counties and parts of Monroe County. For more information, please visit Assemblyman Hawley’s Official Website.

February 28, 2019 - 6:30pm
#2-Provide a living wage for direct care workers.
What does he think a living wage would be and who would pay for it?

blue button