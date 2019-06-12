Hawley blasts Downstate politicians for voting in favor of allowing illegals to get driver's licenses

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley on the Assembly passing legislation awarding driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants:

“This sends a dangerous message to society – it’s acceptable to enter our country illegally and continue to break the law because you will be rewarded.

"Downstate politicians continue to peddle handouts and shortcuts for everyone but the middle class. Felons get pay raises, illegals get driver’s licenses and sex offenders get voting rights. Make no mistake, this is a step toward allowing illegals to vote in our elections.

"Recent polling shows the majority of the state opposes this radical proposal but New York City politicians are more concerned with scoring political points against President Trump than following public sentiment – a disgraceful day in Albany.”