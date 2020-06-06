Hawley calls for in person graduations, says Cuomo's plan for drive-thru ceremonies is 'gross misuse of power'

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is calling on his fellow Assembly members to allow high school students to graduate in person alongside their peers, as opposed to the governor’s plan for a drive-thru graduation, which Hawley calls “just one of the many gross misuses of executive power during the coronavirus crisis.”

Hawley argues that while solutions could have been discussed in the public setting and agreed upon by individuals, the governor has once again moved for a one-size-fits-all solution, which has been the greatest detractor of moving forward since this outbreak began.

“There exist plenty of solutions to holding a healthy and safe ceremony for our graduating high school classes, and I’m just as frustrated as the students are that the governor has once again decided to make a unilateral decision for an issue that can easily be brought into the public forum,” Hawley said.

“With graduations oftentimes taking place outside, the social distancing parameters could have easily been met, which would not only satisfy the health-conscious concerns of the executive, but given the graduating students the send-off they deserve. It’s no small feat to complete 12 years of education, and these students deserve to have their time, energy, and success recognized and celebrated along with their peers and families."