Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 6, 2018 - 3:48pm

Hawley calls for inconsistent gas pricing to be addressed

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, gas prices, news.

Press release:

In his continued effort to alleviate the stark difference in gasoline prices from county to county, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) has called for action from current New York State Attorney General Barbara Underwood and incoming Attorney General Letitia James in a letter sent last week.

Hawley is supporting several pieces of bipartisan legislation aimed at reforming the General Business Law regulating zone pricing to protect consumers against unfair gasoline pricing practices. He plans to make such initiatives a priority come the start of the 2019 Session. 

“I am fully aware that zone pricing is prohibited by General Business Law 399-ee but I also know that there are several flaws in the statute that precludes effective enforcement,” Hawley says in the letter.

“In most instances Genesee and Orleans county gas prices range much higher than the surrounding counties. I have seen firsthand the pricing at gas stations in these counties priced $.15-$.25 more per gallon than the various stations located in the surrounding contiguous counties: Erie and Monroe.”

Gasoline retailers locally remain $0.10 - $0.20 per gallon higher than their counterparts in the Rochester area with many stations in Genesee and Orleans counties, which Hawley represents, averaging around $3 per gallon compared to the statewide average of $2.76.

Hawley finished the letter by requesting an investigation by the Attorney General, “I would appreciate your timely review and full investigation of this matter as well as any action that may be taken to bring this issue to a resolution.”

December 6, 2018 - 5:06pm
jeff saquella
jeff saquella's picture
Offline
Last seen: 10 hours 52 min ago
Joined: Sep 30 2008 - 5:22pm

hooray for steven hawley

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button