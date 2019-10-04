Hawley calls publicly funded political campaigns a 'disastrous idea'

A statement by Assemblyman Steve Hawley on the proposed Public Finance and Elections Commission:

“The decision by Downstate Majority lawmakers to create a Public Finance and Elections Commission will have disastrous effects on both campaign ethics and taxpayers’ wallets.

“Instead of diverting this to an outside panel, a decision of this magnitude should be debated and voted on with the input of the public. This should go through the legislative process; lawmakers must take responsibility for unpopular decisions, instead of washing their hands when something isn’t politically salient.

“There is no justification for financing political campaigns on taxpayers’ dollars. The tax burden New Yorkers are subject to is ridiculous. The state was just ranked the third-least tax-friendly state in the country, and decisions like creating a Public Finance and Election commission are exactly why.

“Instead of allocating tax dollars to fund political campaigns, the money should go to statewide improvements in infrastructure, such as clean drinking water and repairing deteriorating bridges and roads.

“I stand with my colleagues who have spoken out against this constitutional violation and abuse of power. The best interest of taxpayers has been put on the back burner for far too long.”