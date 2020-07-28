Hawley celebrates passage of two bills honoring Western New Yorkers

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is celebrating the recent passage of two bills that have renamed highways in Genesee and Orleans counties for citizens of the region.

The Genesee Bill (A.8900B) designates Route 77 between Pembroke Town Park and the intersection of Indian Falls Road in the Town of Pembroke, County of Genesee, as the "SP4 C. Jay Hall Memorial Highway."

The Orleans Bill (A.9639) designates the highway system constituting State Route 31 from the intersection of Route 31 and Transit Road to the intersection of Route 31 and Wood Road, in the Town of Albion, Orleans County, as the "Charles W. Howard Memorial Highway."

“I’m proud that the Assembly passed these bills to help us recognize the men of our community so they will be remembered now and forevermore,” Hawley said. “It’s times like these that remind me why I continue to work in state government; to give back to the community in any way I can.”