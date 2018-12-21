Hawley: Christmas is a special time of year

Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

“My family and I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas! This is a special time of year that brings together many families, friends and loved ones in celebration. Everyone has their own unique holiday traditions.

"Whether it’s baking cookies for Santa, watching a classic Christmas movie on TV or something else, these traditions make the season special. Enjoy this time with loved ones, and again, have a very Merry Christmas!”