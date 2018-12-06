Hawley commemorates Pearl Harbor Day

Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

On Friday, Dec. 7, we pause and reflect on the courageous lives that were lost 77 years ago in the attack on the American Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; a day that changed American foreign policy forever.

“Although the U.S. had been actively supplying some allied combatants at the time, we sought to remain neutral and were successful until December 7, 1941, when Japanese aircraft launched a surprise attack against our naval base at Pearl Harbor just after dawn, claiming thousands of American lives and propelling the U.S. into another international conflict, World War II.

“We shall never forget the thousands of brave Americans who lost their lives defending our values, our freedom and our sovereignty on that fateful morning, and their memory stands as a testament and unfortunate reality that although we may seek peace and cooperation on the world stage, the forces of evil will stop at nothing to end the American dream.

“Pearl Harbor stands as a stark reminder that our nation’s freedom wasn’t given to us, it was earned through the bloodshed, courage and sacrifice of patriots and ordinary citizens willing to fight for an ideal bigger than themselves.

“We must remain vigilant and strong in the face of evil, and honoring Pearl Harbor Day each year reminds us why it is important to do so.”