Hawley commemorates West Point Day in Albany

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) met with West Point leaders and cadets in recognition of West Point Day at the state Assembly today (May 1).

A proud member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Hawley also has roots of his own in the military, his father was a veteran of World War II and Hawley himself served for seven years in the Ohio Army National Guard as well as the Army Reserves.

“It is always a great honor to host our West Point leaders and cadets who carry forward this incredible American military tradition,” Hawley said. “West Point embodies what makes America exceptional and its soldiers extraordinary. I commend all of those in the West Point family who continue to protect and serve with the honor and character that makes all of America proud.”

Hawley recently led a successful bipartisan nationwide effort to ensure that the family members and spouses of deceased and disabled military members are provided college benefits free of charge. His vocal advocacy even garnered President Trump’s support for the policy after downstate lawmakers attempted to bury the bill in the legislative committee process.