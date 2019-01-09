Hawley comments on opening of 2019 session

A legislative statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia):

“It is an honor and privilege to be back in Albany continuing the work we have done to reform our charitable gaming laws, meet upstate’s infrastructure needs, protect our vets, fully fund the Lake Ontario flood recovery efforts and empower small businesses.

“New York City politicians now control all three policy-making wings in Albany and I pledge to stand strong against any further tax increases, handouts to illegal aliens and big government expansion that has sent millions of our neighbors packing for greener pastures.

“New York is at a crossroads and it’s time that upstate flex its muscle at the table. Hardworking, middle-class families deserve a voice too and I will fight to make sure we are heard loud and clear.”