Hawley condemns driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

Press release:

As details emerge about the effort peddled by New York City politicians to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) blasted the proposal.

This measure comes on the heels of the Majority passing tuition assistance for illegal immigrants while initially opposing Hawley’s bill to do the same for Gold Star families.

“Instead of incentivizing legal immigration, Albany is once again creating a magnet for outright lawlessness,” Hawley said. “First they offered undocumented immigrants the right to free college tuition, now they offer the privilege of driving.

"This latest proposal jeopardizes the safety of our communities throughout the state. NYC lawmakers continue to place the interests of illegal immigrants ahead of law-abiding, middle-class New Yorkers.

“We are a nation of laws, and these proposals only lead to more giveaways and services for illegal immigrants in our state. In addition, handing out these privileges blurs the lines between law-abiding citizens and those here illegally.

"Rest assured, I will continue to remain steadfast in my commitment to public safety and the rule of law especially in light of the avalanche of proposals endangering New York families in favor of realizing a political agenda."