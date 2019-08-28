Hawley cosponsors bill to protect consumers from NY license plate 'money grab'

Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is joining fellow legislators in cosponsoring a bill that will protect New York state drivers from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed $25 mandated fee on new license plates.

The legislation, introduced last week by Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, would prohibit the state Department of Motor Vehicles from requiring a fee when the design of the state license plate is changed.

“This is yet another hidden ‘money grab’ coming from the governor’s office,” Hawley said. “Cuomo has no problem wasting taxpayer dollars on new signs for his father’s bridge and undocumented immigrants, but loves to shake down the taxpayers for every cent of their hard-earned paychecks.”

Last week, the governor announced that license plates older than 10 years old will be subjected to the new replacement requirement. The governor’s plan imposes a mandated $25 fee, which is the maximum allowed by law for new plates, on top of the already-burdensome registration renewal costs. Drivers who want to keep their license plate number will also be forced to pay an extra $20 under his proposal.

(Image provided by Steve Hawley's office.)