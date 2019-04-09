Hawley decries Assembly Majority vote to block college aid for vets' families
Press release:
New York City politicians on the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee have voted to block legislation, introduced by Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia), offering discounted college tuition, room and board for the dependents of New York military service members who have died in the line of duty.
The measure, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, would apply to students attending SUNY or CUNY institutions.
“Downstate politicians have no shame in throwing tax dollars at illegal aliens for their college expenses, but when it comes to family members of our nation’s heroes they turn their backs and vote no,” Hawley said. “The priorities of the Assembly Majority become more confusing and hypocritical by the day and to turn their backs on our veterans is disgraceful.
“It’s truly a disservice to this state and, most importantly, our brave veterans that power brokers in Albany kill truly bipartisan legislation with noble causes,” Hawley continued. “Inmates get iPads, parolees get pardons and criminal illegals get lawyers, but the Assembly Majority cries broke when it comes to our valiant veterans – mindboggling.”
This is just sickening. One has to be a prisoner or an illegal to obtain perks from NY state. I have had it with NY city. Please.....time to split the state!!!
Well ok Steve thanks for the update, Now what are You going to do about it? Seems to me that many of your press releases are of you complaining about what some government agency in Albany is doing and how unfair it is to West N.Y. Then you throw your hands in the air and leave us hanging.... Steve, What are You going to do about this? ... P.S. Steve why is the cost of gasoline higher in Batavia then other parts of N.Y.?
Sad that they think college for illegal immigrants (basically makes them a criminal) can get college aid but not the families of NY State vets who have died in the line of duty.
Recent comments