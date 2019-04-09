Hawley decries Assembly Majority vote to block college aid for vets' families

Press release:

New York City politicians on the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee have voted to block legislation, introduced by Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia), offering discounted college tuition, room and board for the dependents of New York military service members who have died in the line of duty.

The measure, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, would apply to students attending SUNY or CUNY institutions.

“Downstate politicians have no shame in throwing tax dollars at illegal aliens for their college expenses, but when it comes to family members of our nation’s heroes they turn their backs and vote no,” Hawley said. “The priorities of the Assembly Majority become more confusing and hypocritical by the day and to turn their backs on our veterans is disgraceful.

“It’s truly a disservice to this state and, most importantly, our brave veterans that power brokers in Albany kill truly bipartisan legislation with noble causes,” Hawley continued. “Inmates get iPads, parolees get pardons and criminal illegals get lawyers, but the Assembly Majority cries broke when it comes to our valiant veterans – mindboggling.”