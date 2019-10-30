Hawley disgusted by 'shameful' bill to allow felons behind bars to vote

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) responds to legislation introduced by Sen. Kevin Parker -- S.6821 -- that would allow locked-up felons the right to vote.

“This is a shameful display of governance that’s insulting not only to law-abiding citizens across New York, but members of law enforcement and the criminal justice system who worked diligently to get these dangerous predators off the street.

“We are a nation of laws, but it has become crystal clear that New York City politicians believe those laws shouldn’t apply to illegal aliens, criminals or prison inmates – all of which should be held accountable and should face punishments.

“The challenges facing our state are vast and diverse, but none of them should include making life easier for rapists, murderers and pedophiles. First it was free iPads for prisoners, next it was voting rights for parolees, then it was no bail requirement for accused drug dealers and felons, and now voting rights for inmates.

“There’s a runaway train in New York tossing giveaways and luxuries to criminals, inmates and illegals and it's being conducted by Gov. Cuomo and New York City radicals.”