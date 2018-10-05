Local Matters

October 5, 2018 - 5:49pm

Hawley encourages all women to get screened for breast cancer

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, breast cancer awareness month, news.

Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

"Every October with Breast Cancer Awareness Month we are reminded of the fact that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point during her life.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to schedule their preventative screening. In fact, thanks to legislation I supported (A.5677 of 2017) women in New York have more options than ever before to get screened, including a 3-D mammography process known as tomosynthesis that is now covered by insurance companies.

"No matter which screening process you and your doctor decide is best for you, there is nothing more important than early detection. Please make an appointment to get screened today or for more resources, visit www.ny.gov/programs/get-screened-no-excuses.”

