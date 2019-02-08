Hawley: Far-left continues courting convicts with pay raise
Press release:
Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is blasting a recent proposal by New York City politicians to pay convicted rapists, drug dealers and robbers as much as 30 times more for the work they perform in prison.
The move comes as Gov. Cuomo mulls eliminating middle-class tax cuts to cover his budget gap.
“When is the middle-class going to get a break in this state? First it was a taxpayer-funded college education for prisoners, then it was free computer tablets, voting rights for parolees – now it’s a pay raise,” Hawley said. “How about we start rewarding those of us who have actually contributed to society instead of abused its privileges?”
The proposal comes after Gov. Cuomo allowed prison inmates access to free computer tablets and conditional pardons in order to vote last year while still on parole for anything from rape to robbery to molesting children.
“Individuals don’t end up in prison for first-time minor offenses. These are serious offenders and they should face harsh consequences for their transgressions,” Hawley continued.
“The far-left, realizing their message no longer appeals to middle America, is now courting the votes of anyone who will listen, including criminals – this is the new New York.”
Assemblyman Hawley represents the 139thDistrict, which consists of Genesee and Orleans counties and parts of Monroe County. For more information, please visit Assemblyman Hawley’s Official Website.
Says the guy who was born with the proverbial silver spoon in mouth, and another in hand. I wonder how he would have done if born in the ghetto to an unwed/unattached mother who only bore him for government supplied benefits. The vast majority of prisoners will one day be on the streets again. Wisdom would dictate that the system prepare them for that day. If only to cover our own butt. Rewarding work is a basic premise of our society and a premise to which many convicts have never been exposed let alone nourished. Every prison should be a prison farm. Prisoners who lack empathy for their fellow man can often be brought along to change through emotional attachment to animals. Every prisoner should be afforded an opportunity to better themselves in whatever fashion they're able. All to the common good.
Well said Daniel
Who is he kidding? He voted no on A07257.
The point is where is the money coming from? We are already billions in debt.
There are about 60,000 inmates in State prison. They are programed for 6 hours per day. So, $3/hr. x 6hrs. = $18/inmate x 60,000 = $1,080,000/year. Since the proposed budget is already 2 billion plus dollars in the hole, which program takes the hit to pay for this?
Hawley - you freaking idiot...
“How about we start rewarding those of us who have actually contributed to society instead of abused its privileges?”
Haven't you been whining about Cuomo's proposals to raise the minimum wage to $15/hr?!? Let's answer your own question... he has been doing it regularly, you idiot.
I understand and acknowledge that proposal is not outrageously popular with many Batavian readers. But Hawley asked the question...
Mr Miller. Is necessary to call people names?
It should not be overlooked; CorCraft generates $50 Million annually. Nor should it be overlooked that prisons are an economic boon not only the communities they are located in; they also generate income for thousands of support industries. https://www.newyorker.com/business/currency/making-profits-on-the-captiv...
CM, that's true. But CorCraft also eats up most of that money to pay for its operations. An example, is Attica. It's metal industrial program has approx. 115 inmates. Then there are about 50 civilians to supervise them and manage the plant. Then there are the officers for security. And the production operation is very inefficient. It has to be to give the inmates something to do. It's a make work project really. If it was a plant on the outside, there would only be 40 or less workers.
Candace, that is what bullies do. If he truly had a hunk of brain, perhaps he would except your challenge to a debate?
The money comes from turning convicts into law abiding, productive citizens. Last I knew it cost $60 grand + per year to maintain a prisoner in NY State prisons. That doesn't count all of the monies for investigations, court costs (both prosecution and public defenders), pre-sentencing investigations, transportation costs, post release parole. I'm sure I've missed some but these don't even approach the value of crimes not committed. I agree that they should be punished but depriving them of the opportunity to change is immeasurably self defeating.
The recividism (% of prisoners who are arrested again after release) rate in the US is the highest in the world at 76.6% (2014 figures). Norway has about 20%. The difference is how rehabilitation is carried out. While I have championed the Norwegian model, I think it is lenient to a fault. It does however give a blueprint that if followed in 75% or so of its practices, would result in similar success. Considering that many of those rearrested commit many crimes undetected, I feel that we could, with due diligence, cut our crime rate by 80%. Here is a great article:
https://www.businessinsider.com/why-norways-prison-system-is-so-successf...
Daniel, if you want to reduce recidivism, make getting a GED mandatory to get out. You can not believe how many refuse to attend school or learn a trade. They want to push a broom or mop floors for 2 hours a day then go to the yard. The vast majority can't read or write even at an 8th grade level.
