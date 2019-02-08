Hawley: Far-left continues courting convicts with pay raise

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is blasting a recent proposal by New York City politicians to pay convicted rapists, drug dealers and robbers as much as 30 times more for the work they perform in prison.

The move comes as Gov. Cuomo mulls eliminating middle-class tax cuts to cover his budget gap.

“When is the middle-class going to get a break in this state? First it was a taxpayer-funded college education for prisoners, then it was free computer tablets, voting rights for parolees – now it’s a pay raise,” Hawley said. “How about we start rewarding those of us who have actually contributed to society instead of abused its privileges?”

The proposal comes after Gov. Cuomo allowed prison inmates access to free computer tablets and conditional pardons in order to vote last year while still on parole for anything from rape to robbery to molesting children.

“Individuals don’t end up in prison for first-time minor offenses. These are serious offenders and they should face harsh consequences for their transgressions,” Hawley continued.

“The far-left, realizing their message no longer appeals to middle America, is now courting the votes of anyone who will listen, including criminals – this is the new New York.”

