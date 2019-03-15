Local Matters

March 15, 2019 - 1:27pm

Hawley fighting to preserve NYS American Legion Boys State program

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, news, American Legion, NYS Boys State.

Press release:

As a result of Gov. Cuomo and the State Senate failing to include the New York State American Legion Boys State program in their individual budget proposals, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) has taken action.

Hawley, along with more than 40 other lawmakers, have signed onto a letter calling for the program’s full restoration that will be sent to legislative leaders and the governor ahead of the April 1 budget deadline.

The Boys State program melds aspiring high school seniors with American Legion counselors and active duty Marines during a weeklong training seminar at SUNY Morrisville.

The students engage in physical fitness, teamwork building and leadership training exercises while also learning the intricacies of state government.

“This is a unique program that brings together active service members, veterans and high school students eager to become future leaders and active in civic affairs,” Hawley said. “Including $150,000 in a budget that is expected to total over $175 billion is a small investment we can make to help the future leaders of New York grow and excel.

"Students from every region of the state attend this program and I urge the governor and legislative leaders to restore this funding and keep the Boys State program vibrant and active.”

March 15, 2019 - 2:08pm
Candace Bower
I attended Girls State and learned a lot about State politics, law making and team building. To unfund Boys'State is a bad idea while enacting new laws that make no sense. Cuomo has his priorities mixed up.

March 15, 2019 - 7:47pm
Thomas Callan
Right On Candace!

