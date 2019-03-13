Hawley fights $5.7 billion tax hike proposed by New York City

A Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) on the Assembly Majority’s one-house budget wish-list:

“While I do support restoring the governor’s cuts to municipalities and funding of the Extreme Winter Recovery infrastructure program, I will not stand for a $5.7 billion tax increase as was proposed by New York City politicians today.

“There was no mention of unfunded mandate relief or breaks for small businesses, and even through all those taxes, Assembly leadership still chose to gut counseling services for veterans – an awful decision.

“Included was also an additional tax on rental cars which disproportionately affects upstate as many in New York City use public transit to travel.

"It’s ironic that Downstate politicians want to further tax rental cars – that may be the last and final tax many families pay as they are leaving our state for the last time.”