Hawley highlights industries reopening in Phase 1

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley today announced to residents of the Finger Lakes region, which includes Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties, what industries will be eligible for reopening after this Friday, May 15.

“I’m excited that the initial road to economic recovery is underway with helping businesses and people get back to work,” Hawley said. “As we follow the safety protocols set forth, and continue to get people back into the field and working again, we can only hope things improve going forward.”

Per the state’s guidelines on what Phase 1 of reopening means, construction, manufacturing, retail (limited to curbside pickup), wholesale trade, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting are all set to start the process of returning to normal. Because the Finger Lakes region is a prime example of boasting some of the best workers in these various industries, Hawley is pleased to see the people’s patience being rewarded.

If there are any questions regarding the reopening process, individuals are encouraged to reach out to: [email protected].

