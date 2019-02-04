Hawley: 'Hope the bridge was worth it, governor'

A legislative statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) on Gov. Cuomo’s projected $2.3 billion budget shortfall:

“This gigantic budget shortfall wasn’t caused by the federal government or its policies.

“It was spurred by reckless and insistent spending on corrupt economic development programs, tax credits for rich Hollywood movie producers and a billion dollars spent on a subway with trains that still don’t run on time – all hallmarks of this governor.

“Now the governor is grasping at straws trying desperately to find someone to blame – a practice he is well versed in. Unfortunately for him, the person to blame is looking back at him in the mirror.

“I hope that new Tappan Zee bridge was worth it, governor. Maybe you can call the one million residents who have left the state under your leadership and convince them to come back and pay for it.”