Hawley hopes for greater collaboration to address $6B deficit, rising taxes and public safety concerns

A Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley on the start of the 2020 Legislative Session:

“I am hopeful that this year represents more of a collaborative effort between parties to address the serious issues facing New York. A looming $6 billion deficit, rising taxes and serious public safety concerns with recent criminal justice changes will be solved through compromise and common-sense reform rather than partisan crusades and political grandstanding against Washington, D.C.

“Last year was a clear indication that New York City politicians will do just about anything to advance their radical agenda no matter the grave consequences for New York’s families and those motivations are not moving our state forward.

“Many of Gov. Cuomo’s State of the State proposals focus on political pomp and circumstance and increased spending rather than serious underlying issues like a $6 billion deficit, oppressive tax burden, embarrassing out migration, dangerous bail reform laws and struggling small businesses. We cannot continue to tax and spend our way to economic vitality.

“Despite these challenges, my focus remains on repealing threatening ‘criminal justice reforms’, cutting taxes, protecting family farms against onerous new labor regulations and preventing the implementation of more pro-illegal and pro-criminal policies as we witnessed last year. As always, I will continue to reach across the aisle and work with members of any party to make real progress toward a brighter and more prosperous New York.”