Hawley is asking residents statewide if they'd prefer 'Two New Yorks'
Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley, 139th Assembly District:
As a result of the high flux of controversial legislation that has passed the Assembly in recent weeks including expanding abortion, free college for illegal aliens and stricter gun control, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) has written Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) requesting that his "Two New Yorks" legislation be passed through committee and come to the house floor for a full vote.
“This is an idea that has been discussed for many years, and one which is especially popular throughout Upstate New York,” Hawley said. “It has become abundantly clear in recent years that the New York City voting bloc has forgotten Upstate and is imposing their radical left-wing agenda on all of us, whether we like it or not.
"And that is deeply troubling. This bill simply gives citizens a say on the direction of their state. If Downstate politicians really don’t need upstate, as many of them claim, then there’s no harm in at least asking the question if we should be divided.”
Hawley's Jan. 29th letter to Speaker Heastie reads:
"I am respectfully requesting you to help facilitate reporting my legislation, A.1687, out of the Local Governments Committee on to the floor for a vote.
A.1687 would provide for a non-binding referendum on the questions "Should New York be divided into two States?" to ascertain from our constituents their thoughts on the division of New York into two separate states. This bill would help us and out citizens to gauge the support, or lack of supports, for this initiative.
I have received a myriad of contacts on this issue -- especially in light of the measures that have been jettisoned through the Legislature in the past two weeks. Many believe we already have "Two New Yorks."
Thank you for your time and consideration.
I am all for two states! Do not like the current extreme liberal bills that have passed. Current taxes Extremely high. Adding free education for illegals while my child and several friends have 10 years of school loans is absolutely not in the interest of WNY residents!! Taxes will skyrocket! Two states or time for me to leave NYS!
Downstate politicians are voting in direct opposition to upstate values. It’s time for us to have a voice that can be heard! I am appalled at the so-called Reproductive Health Act extending the murderous Roe v Wade decision we have been trying to repeal since it’s inception! Add to that legislation using taxpayer dollars not only for abortions but also for college education for ILLEGAL aliens*! My vote is a resounding YES for A 1687!
*“Acquitting the guilty and condemning the innocent— both are detestable to the Lord.”
Proverbs 17:15
Steve, let me tell you something, this idea you have has already been thought of. Ok? It went no where. It's not going to happen. Please listen to me, It's not going to happen. Stop wasting time with these old ideas and tell us what you found out with the higher fuel prices in Batavia.
Even if you were to split NY into 2 states, you still have The medium population cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany, not to mention the North Country (St.Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, and Essex Counties) all voting heavily blue. There would still be enough votes to keep upstate blue, maybe not in all votes, but it wouldn't be a 180 degree political turnaround that most yes votes would expect.
On top of that, Upstate NY gets back more in funding from the state than it puts in. This article breaks it down pretty well: https://www.politifact.com/new-york/statements/2016/oct/14/chris-jacobs/...
What this means is, unless the new state jacked up taxes on the citizens, things would suffer. Schools would be underfunded, infrastructure couldn't be up-kept, social programs of every type would be drastically cut or eliminated, and forget about getting the cheap/free quality SUNY education that we enjoy right now.
But, hey, by all means, let's become the 51st and poorest state in the nation.
Recent comments