Hawley on passage of the DREAM Act: 'More like a nightmare'

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) issues a statement this afternoon on passage of the DREAM Act:

“The priorities of the far left are now on full display in Albany, and today’s theme was unabated college aid for illegal aliens.

“We cannot possibly justify spending millions of tax dollars to line the pockets of those here illegally when the student loan debt crisis is a national epidemic, with an average debt burden of $39,400 per student.

“We are a nation of laws, and those who follow our laws, work hard and pay taxes are the ones we should be helping with college affordability. But state leaders, intent on quarreling with the federal government, are using our state governmental process for partisan political gain.

“There have been numerous proposals put forth by members of the Assembly Minority Conference to expand college affordability, increase tax credits and lower student loan payments. Those are the solutions we should be considering before giving away free college to illegals.”