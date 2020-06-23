Hawley postpones annual Patriot Trip because of COVID-19

Assemblyman Steve Hawley [kneeling on right] poses for a photo with Assemblyman Michael DenDekker [kneeling on left] and veterans in front of the Vietnam War Memorial during 2018’s Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C.

Submitted photo and press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley announced today that his annual Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C., will unfortunately be postponed this year in the wake of the COVID-19 virus’ presence in America.

The intent behind this postponement is to protect our veterans who were interested in traveling to Washington, D.C. With all that is known about COVID-19, it was decided that 52 men and women on a bus traveling across various state lines where health regulations could vary radically, and would not be in the best interest of veterans.

Hawley, who has served on the Assembly Veterans’ Affairs Committee since 2006, was just as disappointed about the decision, but understands this temporary pause is in the best interest of the continued well-being of the veterans of our community.

“The Patriot Trip is the highlight of every year,” Hawley said. “This trip was inspired by Mike Paduchak, a World War II veteran, who asked me to come together with local veterans and host a trip to Washington, D.C. Through the experiences of my father, veterans I have met during previous year’s trips, and my own service in the military, I have gained a tremendous understanding and admiration for the sacrifices endured by our veterans.