Hawley: Public financing turns campaigns into full-time cash grabs

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley on the Public Financing Commission’s recommendations issued last week:

“We have the highest taxes in the nation and now Albany insiders have stacked the deck even further against taxpayers, handing out another $100 million of your money to political candidates so they buy loads of robocalls, billboards and television commercials – an absolute disgrace.

“It’s truly cowardice of Albany leadership to kick such a controversial topic to an outside commission instead of allowing a full debate and vote where lawmakers actually had to take responsibility for creating such a wasteful and unnecessary system.

“Replacing ‘big money’ in politics with taxpayer money does not solve the problem, it only exacerbates a corrupt Albany culture.

“Furthermore, the commission has put minor parties on life support, forcing residents into two camps, Republican or Democrat, and further dividing our state. Gov. Cuomo’s personal war with the Working Families Party robs voters of choice and will certainly disenfranchise those who want a third-party candidate.

“Once again, special interests in Albany have gone too far by overhauling a system behind closed doors, out of public view. I am calling on Gov. Cuomo to bring us back to Albany for a special session before Jan. 1 to fix these disastrous new regulations.”