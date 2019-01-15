Hawley: State of the State 'a blueprint for disaster'

A legislative statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) on Gov. Cuomo’s 2019 State of the State and Executive Budget proposal:

“Gov. Cuomo sold out any remaining hint of pragmatic and moderate governance to the far left in order to secure his reelection. His policy wish list makes it abundantly clear that he sides more with the radical socialist movement than middle-class New Yorkers.

“An increase in welfare spending, exorbitant taxes and fees and no clear plan on addressing our state’s embarrassing exodus rate were all highlighted in the governor’s policy circus.

“Despite the governor’s agenda, I will continue to beat the drum for our region and seek infrastructure investment, new charitable gaming laws, tax and regulatory relief for small businesses and an end to big government handouts to illegals and those who refuse to work.”