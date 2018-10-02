Hawley tops list of pro-taxpayer legislators, according to advocacy group Unshackle Upstate

Press release:

According to a leading taxpayer protection and small business group, Unshackle Upstate, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) was one of only two members of the entire Assembly to receive a 100-percent score based on a number of key legislative votes and sponsorship of bills during this year’s session.

The legislation considered covers a wide array of topics, including universal health care, business regulations, budgetary spending and environmental issues.

“I am honored to be named the state’s top assembly member when it comes to protecting taxpayer money, supporting small businesses and championing initiatives to grow the economy and create jobs,” Hawley said. “This is an issue dear to my heart and one I take seriously due to years spent operating our family farm and now my own small business.

“One thing has become abundantly clear over the past several years – Gov. Cuomo’s policies have yet to open New York for business and continue to drive too many residents to more tax-friendly states. Upstate businesses and tax dollars are the lifeblood of our state, and I will continue to fight against reckless spending, overregulation and oppressive taxes.”