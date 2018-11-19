Hawley tours Bronx with Assemblyman Benedetto, bridging gap between big city and rural needs

Assemblyman Steve Hawley and Assemblyman Michael Benedetto speak to students at the Greek-American Institute of New York in the Bronx.

In his ongoing quest for bipartisanship and cooperation between lawmakers’ interests in varying regions of the state, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) visited the Bronx last week for a community-wide tour with Assemblyman Michael Benedetto.

Hawley has been hosting reciprocal visits with downstate lawmakers for several years, previously visiting Queens with Assemblyman Michael DenDekker, Smithtown, Long Island with Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick and Staten Island with Assemblyman Michael Cusick.

“Unfortunately, politics in our country is deeply divided and although it is difficult to change the national tide, we can do our part to reach across the aisle, be more inclusive and understanding of other lawmakers’ needs and concerns,” Hawley said.

“Opening perspectives is always important in any profession and although we disagree on many policies, we are all colleagues and all New Yorkers at the end of the day. I thoroughly enjoyed touring the Bronx with Assemblyman Benedetto and hope to continue bridging the Upstate-Downstate divide moving forward.”

The two lawmakers read stories to children at the Greek-American School, toured SUNY Maritime, visited Co-Op City, the world’s largest cooperative housing development and visited with business leaders in the Westchester Square Business District.

Assemblyman Hawley and Assemblyman Benedetto tour SUNY Maritime, one of only seven degree-granting maritime institutions in the country

The two Assemblymen also toured Bartow-Pell Mansion, a historic landmark that dates back to the 17th century.