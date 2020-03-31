Hawley urges passage of of 'continuing resolution' to keep government running

From Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is calling on his assembly colleagues to consider passing a continuing resolution, a bill that sets aside money for government agencies, in order to ensure the state government continues to operate at the fullest capacity until a clearer image of what state expenses will look like appear.

“The fact of the matter is the state has no idea what its expenses and revenue will be tomorrow, let alone for the entire year,” Hawley said. “To try to vote on a budget that can anticipate state revenue in the middle of this crisis is impossible.

"It makes sense to give the state government a little wiggle room in order to stay functioning during this time. A continuing resolution was implemented under Gov. David Paterson’s tenure; it makes sense that, under these circumstances, a similar policy could be implemented to keep everyone healthy and keep the state running.”