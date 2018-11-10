Hawley: Veterans Day is a stark reminder of the sacrifices of so many

Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

As we approach our nation’s observance of Veterans Day this Monday, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is urging his constituents and all New Yorkers to set time aside this weekend and thank a veteran or current service member for their dedication and sacrifice to preserving our way of life.

Hawley, the son of a veteran, served seven years in the Ohio Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves and reached the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He has served on the Assembly’s Veterans’ Affairs Committee for more than a decade.

“Military service runs deep in my family and Veterans Day will always hold a special place in my heart,” Hawley said. “Whether it be my annual Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C., to give back to local veterans or my efforts in Albany fighting for various tax credits, healthcare and education options available to our veterans, protecting those who have risked their lives to protect us will remain one of my top priorities.

"I encourage all my constituents and New Yorkers alike to take time this weekend to thank a veteran for their service and pray for those who are still fighting overseas.”

Hawley is a true champion in Albany for our current and retired military members, sponsoring several pieces of legislation to make the “Campaign Service Medal” more inclusive, help veterans start small businesses, and remove admission fees for veterans to state parks.

Hawley also played a pivotal role in ushering in the Veterans Buy-back Bill that allows vets to purchase up to three years of military service back from the state in exchange for a credit toward their public pension.