Hawley wishes everyone a Happy Independence Day

A Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) on the Fouth of July holiday:

“The Fourth of July, our nation’s birthday, is a crucial reminder of the day our founders declared us free from British rule and thus an independent and self-governing nation. Although a bold and unprecedented move by American colonialists, it paved the way for springs of freedom and self-determination to erupt all over the globe – ushering in a wave of democracy.

“Our founding fathers, the patriots who forged our nation through a crucible of revolution, knew that the will of men and women to live free, govern themselves and choose their own destiny was undeniable and worth any sacrifice they may endure.

“Contemporarily, Independence Day is a time when citizens come together unified as Americans to celebrate their freedom and enjoy the privileges that come under our nation’s governance. We spend time with friends and family, enjoy barbeques, fly our flags and, of course, watch fireworks.

“Throughout this weekend’s celebrations let us not take for granted the tremendous sacrifices paid by our veterans to preserve America’s freedom and the countless service members deployed across the globe who will not be with their families this holiday. Please take time to thank a veteran or service member in your life this weekend for their role in protecting our nation.

“The fight for liberty and justice is never complete; and as Americans it is our duty to remember and cherish our independence. It is a day to celebrate our freedom, our country, our triumphs and to remember all those men and women who have served our nation and who have made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of those ideals.

“Although this holiday is a joyous occasion, I encourage everyone to stay safe and to celebrate responsibly with family and friends. Happy Independence Day!”