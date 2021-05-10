Hawley's town hall meetings are back, starting May 22

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley will host a series of town hall meetings in Genesee County in the towns of Pavilion, Le Roy and Bergen on May 22.

Residents are encouraged to attend to discuss local issues and share any questions or concerns they have with Hawley. Social distancing and other health and safety protocols will be followed during this event.

“After having to suspend last year’s town halls due to COVID-19, I am excited to have the opportunity to speak with residents and discuss their concerns directly,” Hawley said. “The budget that passed recently is the largest and possibly the most consequential in our state’s history, though frankly I fear those consequences will be negative, so I am eager to hear from people in the district in regard to how they feel about it and how it affects their lives.”

TOWN HALL MEETING SCHEDULE for Saturday, May 22