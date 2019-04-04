Hazardous weather outlook for Genesee County, with slippery, icy roads

Hazardous weather outlook for Genesee County was issued at 2:42 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are also included in the outlook, which is in effect from midnight tonight through 10 a.m. Friday, April 5.

Freezing rain is expected, with ice accumulation up to a 10th of an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Friday through Wednesday.