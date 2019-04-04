Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 4, 2019 - 3:06pm

Hazardous weather outlook for Genesee County, with slippery, icy roads

posted by Billie Owens in weather, news.

Hazardous weather outlook for Genesee County was issued at 2:42 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are also included in the outlook, which is in effect from midnight tonight through 10 a.m. Friday, April 5.

Freezing rain is expected, with ice accumulation up to a 10th of an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Friday through Wednesday.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button