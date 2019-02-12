Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 12, 2019 - 6:27pm

Hazardous weather outlook for Genesee County, with slippery roads and surfaces, strong winds

posted by Billie Owens in weather, news.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Genesee County tonight and a wind advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says winds will be from the west at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 57 mph, making driving difficult and possibly resulting in minor property damage. Homeowners should secure personal property.

Mixed precipitation is forecast with additional snow and sleet accumulations of an inch or less. Expect snow and/or ice covered, slippery roads and reduced visibility.

February 13, 2019 - 9:46am
Tim Miller
Tim Miller's picture
Offline
Last seen: 3 hours 35 min ago
Joined: Jun 20 2010 - 9:51am

You've been getting some really nasty weather up there.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pIkkzDagsY&t=0m4s

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button