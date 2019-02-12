Hazardous weather outlook for Genesee County, with slippery roads and surfaces, strong winds

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Genesee County tonight and a wind advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says winds will be from the west at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 57 mph, making driving difficult and possibly resulting in minor property damage. Homeowners should secure personal property.

Mixed precipitation is forecast with additional snow and sleet accumulations of an inch or less. Expect snow and/or ice covered, slippery roads and reduced visibility.