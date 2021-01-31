Hazardous Weather Outlook forecast this week

This afternoon a Hazardous Weather Outlook was forecast for Genesee County and elsewhere in portions of Western and North Central New York by the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo.

Beginning tomorrow night, Feb. 1, a strong low-pressure system will move very slowly northward along the East Coast through Wednesday.

"Snow will spread back to the north and west and into portions of the regions later Monday night through Tuesday before slowly tapering off from west to east Wednesday."

There remains a great deal of uncertainty about how far west accumulating snow will spread, and the amount of snow to be expected. Moderate snow accumulations are possible from the Genesee Valley to the eastern Lake Ontario region during this time period.