October 30, 2019 - 4:01pm

Hazardous weather outlook: high winds expected Thursday through Friday evening

posted by Billie Owens in national weather service, weather, batavia, news.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued shortly after 3 p.m. today by the National Weather Service in Buffalo for portions of Western New York, including Genesee County and specifically the City of Batavia.

There's a high wind watch in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph are expected with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Given the wet antecedent conditions that will be in place, shallow rooted pines will be most vulnerable.

Widespread power outages will be possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

