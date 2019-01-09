Local Matters

January 9, 2019 - 3:21pm

Hazardous weather outlook issued, expect up to 8 inches of snow

posted by Billie Owens in weather, news.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect this afternoon and tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected in the most persistent lake snows.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph also producing areas of blowing snow. This includes Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie and Genesee counties.

Greatest snow accumulation will be south of Route 104, across Northeastern Erie and Genesee County.

Expect slippery driving conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

