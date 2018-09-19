Local Matters

September 19, 2018 - 3:22pm

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Genesee County

posted by Billie Owens in weather, national weather service.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued this afternoon by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

It is for portions of Western New York, including Genesee County, through Tuesday.

This afternoon and tonight the probability of widespread hazardous weather is low. Gusty southwest winds will develop Friday ahead of a strong cold front. Winds may gust to over 50 mph northeast of Lake Erie, including much of the Niagara Frontier to near Rochester.

Scattered thunderstorms will then develop from mid-afternoon through mid-evening Friday along and ahead of the advancing strong cold front. There is a slight risk that some of these storms may contain damaging winds.

