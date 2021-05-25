Hazardous Weather Outlook issued

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued for today by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

It is for Western and North Central New York.

Today and tonight, a few storms will be possible along lake breeze boundaries. There is a marginal risk that these storms will become severe with the primary threat being damaging winds and hail.

Wednesday through Monday, a cold front will near and then cross the Eastern Great Lakes on Wednesday. There is a slight risk of severe storms with the primary threat damaging wind gusts and hail.