Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 25, 2021 - 3:36pm

Hazardous Weather Outlook issued

posted by Billie Owens in national weather service, news, hazardous weather outlook.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued for today by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

It is for Western and North Central New York.

Today and tonight, a few storms will be possible along lake breeze boundaries. There is a marginal risk that these storms will become severe with the primary threat being damaging winds and hail.

Wednesday through Monday, a cold front will near and then cross the Eastern Great Lakes on Wednesday. There is a slight risk of severe storms with the primary threat damaging wind gusts and hail.

Comments

Calendar

July 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button